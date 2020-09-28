close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 28, 2020

PM has raised country’s image in world: Aleem

Lahore

A
APP
September 28, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for enhancing country’s image in the comity of nations.

While commenting on PM’s virtual address to UN General Assembly, he said that Imran Khan’s address was a reflection of aspirations of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistanis. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again boldly raised the Kashmir issue, adding that India had suffered humiliation at international level. Aleem Khan said that the support of Turkey and other countries on Kashmir issue was a good omen for Pakistan. Country’s stance on important national issues was presented efficiently, he added.

Latest News

More From Lahore