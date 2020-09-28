PCB announces production rights

LAHORE: The consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz has been awarded production rights for the National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Pakistan-Zimbabwe limited overs series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

Tower Sports and SportzWorkz produced the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 and now enter Pakistan’s domestic cricket bringing a wealth of experience and quality.

Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid said: “This is another milestone in our renewed vision of providing top-quality coverage of domestic cricket and Pakistan’s international home fixtures.

“The consortium of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz worked with us in producing the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 and we have full trust and confidence in their ability of delivering quality and world-class production for the two most coveted tournaments of the 2020-21 domestic season and the Pakistan-Zimbabwe home series.

“What excites us further is the development of a local talent production pool that can deliver a complete Pakistan-based production in the years to come which we are confident will match the quality produced around the world.”

Chairman SportzWorkz Chris McDonald said: “We are proud to partner with Pakistan Cricket Board once again. This year, our efforts in the HBL Pakistan Super League resulted in quality cricket coverage for the fans. With the upcoming National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan-Zimbabwe series, we once again aim to deliver on PCB’s vision of providing quality coverage.”

Meanwhile, the PCB also announced the match timings for the National T20 Cup First XI tournament, which commences from September 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium and shifts to Rawalpindi on October 9.