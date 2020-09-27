Ayyan Ali launches charity body ‘Be My Friend Foundation’

ag INP

LONDON: Former Pakistani top model turned singer Ayyan Ali who was earlier arrested in a money laundering case has launched her charity organisation titled ‘Be My Friend Foundation’ which has been registered in the UK. Ayyan said that she would be donating 50 percent of the annual profits from her album sales for the welfare of women and children. Taking to Instagram she revealed the details about her charitable organisation and wrote, “Friends I believe everything that happens in your life leads you towards betterment. It is an honour for me to share with u guys something that I was doing always but now on a much larger scale.” She further added, “My charitable organisation ‘Be My Friend Foundation’ that I registered in the United Kingdom which is going to help out children & women in any form that I can either its Education Medical Help basic necessities like Food Shelter or Legal Help in my beloved home Pakistan or anywhere in the World.” She concluded saying, “I decided that from now on whatever profit I will be receiving annually from the royalties of my ‘Debut Album Nothing Like Everything’ & any other projects that I will do I am going to donate 50 percent profit to my ‘Be My Friend Foundation.’