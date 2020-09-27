NAB widens scope of probe against Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has widened the scope of investigations against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Tosha Khana (gifts Depository) with seeking the details of his assets.

The NAB has initiated the probe on the assets of Nawaz Sharif in Tosha Khana case on the directions of the Accountability Court.

According to sources in the NAB, the NAB has written a letter seeking details of assets of Nawaz Sharif to Lahore Development Authority, excise departments, deputy commissioner Lahore and private banks. Sources said the details were sought of the vehicles remained used in of former prime minister.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, OMNI Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed were already indicted in Tosha Khana case while Nawaz Sharif was declared proclaimed offender in the case.