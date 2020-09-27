close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

Rescue 1122 regularises 97 rescuers

National

September 27, 2020

LAHORE: As many as 97 rescue employees of the basic-13 course of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) have been regularised owing to Punjab Regulation Act on the recommendation of the scrutiny committee. Director General Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while talking to the members of the scrutiny committee in his office here on Saturday.

The services of all those rescuers having good performance are being regularised through the regularisation process. He also congratulated to all those rescuers whom services were regularised.

