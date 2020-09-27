Measures against dengue

Islamabad : District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia has said that the department is doing all it can to avert the spread of dengue virus in the federal capital.

Talking to ‘The News’ here Saturday, he said Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has directed all hospitals to remain alert to cater to influx of dengue fever.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) along with DHO visited all hospitals to check the facilities for patients and showed satisfaction on the occasion.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia appreciated the role of field staff. He said that health department surveillance teams are active, as soon as a patient is confirmed for dengue fever, the Dengue Control Cell gets his/her patient profile information from the Dengue dashboard. “The Rapid Response Teams are immediately sent to the affected area to contain further spread by spraying and fogging in and around the patient’s home and 48 houses around it with an aim to kill the adult virus laden mosquitoes,” he added. Till date there was not a single case of dengue appeared in the areas of federal capital, Islamabad, he said.

He said that surveillance teams working round the clock and are in continuous liaison with all concerned departments, public and private hospitals, civic bodies, DMA and MCI. The Islamabad Administration is also regularly holding meetings to review the situation and take measures as required.

He also said an aggressive preventive campaign is underway; which includes identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites, covering open drinking containers, removal of tyres, shoppers, plastic bottles and other waste from rooftop, draining water from room coolers and trays of refrigerators. “Special teams of sanitary inspectors, malaria supervisors and lady health workers are in the field for the purpose. We are fully trying to make free dengue city,” he hoped.