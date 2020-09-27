Man found hanged at hardware shop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The body of a man was found hanging inside a hardware shop in Qasba Colony on Friday.
The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the Pirabad police, the man, who is yet to be identified, apparently committed suicide by hanging himself with the shutter of his shop.