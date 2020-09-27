close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2020

Man found hanged at hardware shop

Karachi

The body of a man was found hanging inside a hardware shop in Qasba Colony on Friday.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to the Pirabad police, the man, who is yet to be identified, apparently committed suicide by hanging himself with the shutter of his shop.

