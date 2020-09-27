Winter is coming

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has announced that gas shortage will increase in the winter season. Our prime minister is quick to take notice of the issues, but he does nothing to solve them. Imran Khan needs to take every possible measure to resolve the problem of gas shortage. Winter is at least two months away, and the government can easily take proper steps to deal with the matter of gas shortage.
Ghulam Mustafa Baladi
Jamshoro