Sun Sep 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

Plastic pollution

Newspost

 
September 27, 2020

Single-use plastic bags are used in all kinds of packaging. These bags are thrown away carefully. Plastic pollution poses a big threat to the environment.

We often talk about how our environment is polluted, but we don’t pay attention to our habits that contribute towards this pollution. For a healthier environment, we should be careful when we’re throwing away our trash.

Nadia M Sharif

Turbat

