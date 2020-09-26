Iran official dismisses US sanctions against judges, courts

TEHRAN: A top Iranian constitutional official on Friday dismissed the imposition of US sanctions on Iranian judges for alleged gross human rights violations and hit back at the United States over police violence against black people there.

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over rights breaches, including slapping sanctions on a judge, it said, was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to death.

The move was criticised by Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, which vets legislation passed by Parliament for compliance with the constitution. Those sanctioned on Thursday include Iranian Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati and Mohammad Soltani.

Earlier this week, Washington imposed sanctions on Iran’s defence ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.