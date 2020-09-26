Digitalising health solutions

Islamabad : Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan Guarantee Limited, one of the largest private sector players for reproductive health services in Pakistan has launched devices for electronic medical records.

When COVID-19 spread around the world, healthcare systems were overwhelmed. This put women at greater risk since reproductive health services were hard to access. Many women could not access post-abortion care. The community-based service providers of Greenstar Social Marketing worked for hand in hand with the government to ensure access to services. The need for digital connections was felt by Greenstar and 200 service providers have been enabled to access training, data management, and remote support.

Since its inception, Greenstar is serving the suppressed communities in Pakistan to improve the sexual and reproductive health of people in the country by increasing choices and access to quality modern family planning methods and contraceptives.

Under this initiative, Greenstar Social Marketing digitizes the health solutions through data-driven approach for electronic medical records. Through these devices, Greenstar empowers its providers with technology for better and effective use of data which facilitates national data records, eventually, the provision of better health services to the underserved.