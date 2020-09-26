Murder case challan submitted

LAHORE:Naseerabad police on Friday submitted interim challan of Shahbaz Tatla murder case against SSP Mufakhar Adeel in sessions court.

In the challan, the police have attached all footage of Mufakhar Adeel and Shahbaz Tatla, including CCTV footage of 7 February from Kalma Chowk. The challan stated that SSP Mufakhar and his friend Assad Bhatti picked Tatla from Kalma Chowk. Later, they intoxicated Shahbaz Tatla and suffocated him to death. The police claimed that the accused put the body of Tatla in an acid drum and drained the remains after they got liquefied in acid. In a bid to destroy the evidence the accused dumped acid drum, pillow, Tatla’s clothes and other belongings in Gajjumatta drain.