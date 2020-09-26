Take people aboard to decide GB status: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded that consent of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) must be sought to decide the status of the area.

Answering journalist’s queries during a ceremony held in connection with joining of JI by Tehreek-e-Tabdeeli-e-Nizam Party President Chaudhary Tasuseef along with hundreds of workers at Mansoora on Friday, the JI chief also demanded that the issue must be thoroughly discussed in the parliament and the Kashmiri leadership should also be taken into confidence before giving provincial status to GB. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and other leaders also spoke on the occasion and welcomed Chaudhary Tauseef to the party folds. “The entire struggle of the Jamaat-e-Islami revolves around the objective of transferring Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state,” said Senator Siraj. He said the people of Pakistan had already tested all the political parties which did nothing during their tenures except ruining the country’s economy, destroying institutions and damaging its ideological boundaries.

Similarly, he said, the military dictators ruled the country for over 37 years and played with the fate of the people. He said the successive military rules and so-called democratic set-ups paid no attention to change the fate of the common man but the ruling elite only focused on amassing wealth by looting the country’s resources. He said over 70 years had passed but the masses witnessed no change in their lives. He said the PTI proved the last party which deceived the masses in the name of change. He said the present government snatched everything from the masses and left them in miserable condition in past 26 months. The prices of medicines, flour, sugar, electricity and other essential items have touched the skies, thousands have lost their jobs and every sector is on the verge of collapse, he said, adding the masses now wanted to get rid of the ruling elite and demanded for a system based on the true principles of Islam. He said the JI was the only party which could put the country on path to development if voted to power.

To a question, Senator Siraj said the JI would continue to play its role as a real opposition party and would never hesitate to fight for the public issues. He also demanded the government pay the four and five months pending salaries to the employees of the Radio Pakistan, vowing to raise the issue in Senate of Pakistan if the issue was not resolved immediately. He thanked the Turkish president for raising voice for the people of Kashmir. He, however, lamented that the Pakistani government had failed to fight the case of Kashmir at the international level.