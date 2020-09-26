CM Usman Buzdar approves nursing service structure upgrade

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved various measures, including up-gradation of the nursing service structure while presiding over a meeting. It was decided to streamline the promotion criterion for the nurses and the meeting also approved awarding MPhil and PhD scholarships to the nursing sector.

Usman Buzdar said that nursing schools would be given the status of colleges, along with the provision of hostel facility so that the residential problems of the nurses could be solved permanently. He said that nurses would be sent abroad on scholarships and necessary measures would be taken to ensure the betterment of the nursing sector. A mega package will soon be announced by the CM for the nurses. Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector and more than 5 million Sehat Insaf Cards had been distributed among deserving people. Its scope will be extended gradually, he said and directed that a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness among the beneficiaries of Sehat Insaf Cards besides examining to include social security hospitals in the panel.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company’s board should immediately be completed, he added. Usman Buzdar, while directing to prepare a business plan for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, said that the health department, with the consultation of authorities concerned, should present final recommendations so that decisions could be taken for the effective working of the institution.

growth: Usman Buzdar Friday said that investment could only be boosted if industries in the province make progress. He said that new investment could create numerous job opportunities.

Chairing a meeting at the CM office, Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had taken a major step for promotion of investment of billions of rupees in the province through simplifying issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments for setting up of cement factories.

"The government has also linked the issuance of NOCs with a timeline whereas it has been decided to make necessary amendment to the rules and regulations regarding the unused mining lease," he said and added that the government would facilitate investors by all means. He ordered for expediting the process of issuing the NOCs besides simplifying the rules and regulations for the convenience of investors.