Eesha wins U12 title

ISLAMABAD: Eesha Zia defeated Maya Khattak 4-2, 4-2 in the final to win the girls’ Under-12 title in the Azadi Cup Tennis Tournament here at the Islamabad Tennis Academy, Pakistan Sports Complex.

According to a press release, Zain Sultan won the boys’ Under-18 crown after defeating Danyal Jamal 4-1, 4-5, 5-3.

Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman and Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Murtaza was the chief guest on the occasion.

Former Davis Cup player and captain Mushaf Zia, who runs the Islamabad Tennis Academy, said the ITA would always support Inamul Haq, another former Davis Cup player, in organising tournaments in the name of martyrs.

Islamabad Tennis Association Secretary Arif Qureshi also witnessed the finals.

Inamul Haq announced on the occasion that the Flying Officer Marium Mukhtiar Shaheed Tennis Tournament, to be sponsored by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, will be organized soon.