Athletes’ fitness course concludes

ISLAMABAD: Fitness, grooming and competency consolidation course for athletes has been successfully concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Friday.

The Services Sports Control Board in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) conducted the five-day course in which 80 athletes from four provinces, AJK, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan participated.

A total of nine lectures were delivered through a video link by four international experts.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was the chief guest on the closing ceremony and distributed certificates amongst the participants. Services Sports Control Board President Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, Secretary Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir and others were also present on the occasion.