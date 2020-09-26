close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Athletes’ fitness course concludes

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Fitness, grooming and competency consolidation course for athletes has been successfully concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Friday.

The Services Sports Control Board in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) conducted the five-day course in which 80 athletes from four provinces, AJK, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan participated.

A total of nine lectures were delivered through a video link by four international experts.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was the chief guest on the closing ceremony and distributed certificates amongst the participants. Services Sports Control Board President Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, Secretary Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir and others were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Sports