A safe environment

The rising number of rape cases across the country is shocking. No woman feels safe when going out of her house. Our authorities should realise that for the economic growth of the country, it is essential that women are given better opportunities. For that, we have to make our cities safer for women. Almost all countries pay attention to their citizens’ security. In our country, a rape of a woman in front of her children led to victim blaming. No one thought about to what extent the tragic incident affected a large segment of our society. For days, women shared how frightened they usually feel on roads. What are we doing to make our women safe and comfortable? Also, instead of debating and cheering on public hangings, we should sit together and talk about the security measures that should be taken for women’s safety. When we go out of our homes, we must feel safe. The authorities need to wake up. We should create a safer and better environment for our children.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi