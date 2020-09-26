Parking space

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Most education institutions don’t have designated parking spaces for pickups and drop-offs. As a result, cars are parked outside schools, which lead to traffic jams on the roads in front of the schools.
For commuters, crossing a small stretch of the road becomes a nuisance. To reduce this inconvenience, the local authorities should ensure that all education institutions, especially private institutions, have a designated space for parking.
Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar
Wah Cantt