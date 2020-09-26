Parking space

Most education institutions don’t have designated parking spaces for pickups and drop-offs. As a result, cars are parked outside schools, which lead to traffic jams on the roads in front of the schools.

For commuters, crossing a small stretch of the road becomes a nuisance. To reduce this inconvenience, the local authorities should ensure that all education institutions, especially private institutions, have a designated space for parking.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt