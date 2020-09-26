close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Transport problems

Travelling in Karachi has become a big challenge. The lack of public buses has made it even more difficult for the people to reach their offices or education institutions. The only mode of transportation that is available for the city’s residents is private services. But rickshaws and cabs charge a lot of money.

Many people cannot afford to pay a huge chunk of money in transport expenses. The government needs to launch a bus or train service in the city to make it easy for the people to travel across the city.

Maheen Jamil

Karachi

