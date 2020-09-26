Police officer shot dead inside south London station

LONDON: A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police station in south London by a man who then turned the gun on himself.

The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, opened fire at Croydon custody centre during the early hours of Friday. The 23-year-old murder suspect is in a critical condition in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was held at the scene.

Scotland Yard said no police firearms were fired during the incident at around 2.15am. A murder probe has been launched and investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog are on the scene.

The officer is thought to be the first to be killed in a shooting in the line of duty since PCs Fiona Bone, 32, and Nicola Hughes, 23, in September 2012. They were murdered by Dale Cregan in a gun and grenade attack while responding to a report of a burglary in Greater Manchester.

The Met Police officer is the 17th from the force to be killed by a firearm since the end of the Second World War, according to the National Police Memorial roll of honour.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances.

When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who reacted to the news on Friday morning, tweeting: “My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night. We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty…This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “I am devastated by the news a Metropolitan Police officer has lost his life. I was informed of this tragic incident by the Commissioner this morning, and my heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.”

The incident has been referred to IOPC, whose regional director Sal Naseem said the watchdog’s investigators were at the scene of the shooting.

The Met is leading the murder investigation and the force said his family are being told. Forensic officers in white suits were seen entering the police station.