Fri Sep 25, 2020
News Report
September 25, 2020

Another Arab country may sign deal with Israel soon

News Report
September 25, 2020

DUBAI: Another Arab country is expected to sign a peace deal with Israel this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

The US ambassador’s comments came a week after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel to normalise ties, known as the Abraham Accords. Craft explained that the US planned to bring more countries into the deal.

