Warrants for Nawaz’s cousins in loan default case issued

LAHORE: A banking court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants to the cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for not complying with the court orders in cases against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans.

Banking Court Judge Zafar Iqbal has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Zahid Shafi, Mujahid Butt, Atif Mubarak, Muhammad Usman and Shahzad Javed. The banking court is hearing a case against the accused after different banks moved courts as they allegedly defaulted on loans. The court had summoned them many times but they didn’t turn up. Previously, the court had issued their bailable warrants but the compliance report stated that the accused are not available and had left the country. The court in its orders stated that that the accused has deliberately slipped away to avoid their arrest and issued orders of their non-bailable arrest warrants.