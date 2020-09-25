NAB notices after APC reveals panic in govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned NAB’s notice to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and termed it as an attempt of Prime Minister Imran Khan to exert pressure on Opposition politicians through NAB.

“The PTI government is frightened by Pakistan Democratic Movement and sending NAB notices to political leaders after APC reveals government's insecurities,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilawal said that Imran Khan Niazi regime can no longer suppress the people’s resistance no matter what it does or uses NAB or any other tool to victimise the opposition leaders.

The PPP chairman asked the PTI regime to stop using such tactics against JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders, adding that reverse counting has started for the regime as people are fed up with its anti-people, anti-democracy and anti-economic policies.

Meanwhile The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that shrieks of the government started to be coming out after the resounding success of All Parties Conference (APC) and the NAB has become over active for the political engineering.

“An associate of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was arrested yesterday and there are talks of arrest of Shahbaz Sharif,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dhoki on Thursday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said in the time of Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman, the security agencies used to come to the Parliament to brief about the security situation. “This is what is called civilian supremacy,” she said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that issues of national security were discussed in the meeting with the army chief but the federal minister, on the instructions of Imran Khan started talking about the meeting in the media. She said that the PTI ministers are distributing certificates of patriotism and calling opposition traitors. “Speaker National Assembly behaved like a PTI worker and bulldozed the legislations. And even does not let opposition leaders speak in the assembly,” she said.

She said the chaos in the government is evident by the gibberish on daily basis of the government's ministers. “The speeches by President Asif Ali and Nawaz Sharif were aired by all television channels and watched by the entire country,” she said.

Palwasha Khan said Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed deliberately talk about the meeting with regard to security matters and he undermined the country’s security issues. “If anyone from opposition has talked about the meeting then he or she was tried under treason but no action against the federal minister,” she said.

She questioned the missing of the prime minister from the scenario and also from important meeting on security issues. She said now, PDM will start its movement soon but the government has started panicking and arresting political workers.

She said the civilian supremacy is in the 1973 Constitution. “The APC communiqué talks about freedom of judiciary, election reforms, independent foreign policy, fall of Kashmir and across the board accountability,” she said, adding that these are the issues Pakistan is facing now and the PTI government is not able to resolve them.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto demanded the free and fair elections in Gilgit-Baltistan so the people decide their own future.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Bilawal said that reforms 1st introduced in Gilgit-Baltistan by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1974 and also abolished FCR & Raajgi system from Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

Counting the achievement of PPP government, Bilawal said first legal framework order was given by Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in 1994 while in 2009, former president Asif Ali Zardari gave Gilgit-Baltistan it’s name, empowered it’s assembly and more.

He said he had promised more rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in our 2018 election manifesto. “We now demand free and fair elections in Gilgit-Baltistan so the people can decide their own future,” he said.

He said the PPP will run 2020 election on the same manifesto. “It is time to make the people of GB’s dream a reality,” he said. He appealed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to download the PPP manifesto 2018 and see the reforms we promised the people of that area.