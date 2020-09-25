2 more die, another 50 test positive

Rawalpindi : All the claims made by a number of authorities including politicians from ruling party in the federal capital and the Punjab province regarding control on COVID-19 spread seem to be merely a political rhetoric at least in the case of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 continues to haunt population with significant severity.

Another two deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district along with as many as 50 new cases hint that the situation has not yet become normal. The virus has claimed at least four lives in the region in last one week while 361 new patients have been confirmed positive in last seven days.

According to details, a 75-year old female patient who was undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours. She was a resident of a locality along Adiala Road. The second death in last 24 hours in the region was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory taking death toll from the federal capital to 181 on Thursday.

To date, a total of 466 patients have died of the illness in the twin cities out of a total of 22,549 patients so far confirmed positive from the region. In last 24 hours, another 50 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 including 42 from ICT and eight from Rawalpindi district.

Another death from Rawalpindi has taken total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in the district to 285. To date, a total of 6,263 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district while as many as 5831 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that only five confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 142 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 363 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 4,046 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.

On the other hand, a total of 16288 patients have so far been tested positive from the federal capital of which 15,646 have so far recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 461 active cases of the disease in ICT.