Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

PCB withdraws Faisal from T20 cup, Wasim to coach Balochistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has withdrawn Balochistan First XI head coach Faisal Iqbal from the National T20 Cup after the former Test batsman failed to get NOC from his employer.

He confirmed his employers Pakistan International Airlines were looking into a matter, which he hoped would be resolved soon.

The PCB said it would be unfair for Faisal and his side and the tournament if he competed in a major domestic tournament before he had resolved the matter with his parent organisation.

The PCB added Faisal would be reintegrated with his domestic side as soon as PIA gave him clearance. Until then, Wasim Haider will act as the Balochistan cricket team’s interim head coach.

