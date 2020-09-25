Forex reserves fall to $19.9bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $19.903 billion during the week ended September 18 from $19.959 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $119 million to $12.701 billion due to the external debt repayments.
The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks; however, rose to $7.202 billion from $7.138 billion.