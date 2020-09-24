Money laundering case: NAB summons officials of Pak consulate, Dubai for attesting documents

DUBAI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the diplomatic officials of Pakistan Consulate Dubai to Islamabad for attesting sensitive documents related to money-laundering case, the sources associated with the anti-corruption watchdog authorities confirmed The News.

The money laundering case, the sources further added, is being under investigation allegedly involved former president Asif Zardari and an Arab national.

The NAB sent a letter to Pakistan diplomatic mission through Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad calling them to appear in the case for questioning.

Pakistan’s senior diplomat in Abu Dhabi also confirmed The News that some important and sensitive documents related to the investigation of the money laundering case were recently verified by the diplomatic section of the Pakistan Consulate Dubai.

It is learnt that the documents related to money laundering case had been verified by the diplomat according to the chain of commands in Pakistan Consulate Dubai. The diplomat who had attested the documents would be sent soon to Pakistan for further interrogation.