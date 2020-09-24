close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 24, 2020

2 gangs busted

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 24, 2020

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six members of two criminals’ gangs and recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, wine and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, police teams headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal arrested six members of two criminal’s gangs.

They have been identified as Younas, Ghulam Shabbir, Khanzada, Aamir Shahzad, Taj and Javed.

Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, valuables, wine and weapons used in various criminal incidents. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gunpoint in various areas of the city.

