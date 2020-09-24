close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 24, 2020

Education matters

Newspost

 
September 24, 2020

Pakistan will remain a developing country until the authorities introduce timely education reforms. The literacy rate in our country is quite low.

The lack of education is the core reason for the moral decay of our society. The authorities should pay attention to the weak state of the education sector.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad

*****

Millions of children in Pakistan are out of school. Many state-owned education institutions lack basic facilities such as electricity, bathrooms, adequately trained teachers, and appropriate curriculum and other materials needed for learning. These deficiencies contribute to widespread illiteracy, and even those who may make it through the system receive a low quality of education.

Both the federal and provincial governments must take concrete steps to uplift the education sector.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

Latest News

More From Newspost