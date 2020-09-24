Many families put a lot of pressure on their children and expect them to get good grades. When students fail to do so, they often take harsh steps and commit suicide – just to escape the wrath of their parents. The education department should start awareness campaigns to educate both children and their parents and teach them that getting low grades is not the end of the world.

Students will perform better if they take admission in the field they have interest in. However, in our society, students are given only a few options. The authorities should take some steps to change this way of thinking. There should be career counselling programmes on both radio and the TV for students’ guidance.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro