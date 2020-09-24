close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
September 24, 2020

Third-party to audit offices of TMAs: minister

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 24, 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) Akbar Ayub Khan said Wednesday that a third-party audit of the offices of all Tehsil Municipal Administrators would be conducted. He expressed these views while addressing the employees at a legitimate meeting held on the occasion of the visit of the Local Council Board, said a handout. He said that amusement parks for children and women should be set up on all vacant lands under the auspices of TMA. Secretary of the Local Council Board and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Latest News

More From Peshawar