Third-party to audit offices of TMAs: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) Akbar Ayub Khan said Wednesday that a third-party audit of the offices of all Tehsil Municipal Administrators would be conducted. He expressed these views while addressing the employees at a legitimate meeting held on the occasion of the visit of the Local Council Board, said a handout. He said that amusement parks for children and women should be set up on all vacant lands under the auspices of TMA. Secretary of the Local Council Board and other senior officials were present on the occasion.