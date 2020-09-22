Mountain cycling rally organised in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: The administration of Malam Jabba Skiing Resort on Monday organized the first Mountain Cycling Rally at Magic Mountain Adventure Park at Malam Jabba valley in Swat district. A total of 20 professional cyclists, including two women, participated in the event and showcased their experience in the three-kilometre long track in the mountains of the valley.

“Through such events we want to attract maximum number of tourists,” said Pir Waris Shah, General Manager, Malam Jabba Skiing Resort. He added the number of tourists was increasing aas a result of the facilities provided to the tourists in the scenic valley.

“I hail from Balochistan. I have established my own academy in Islamabad where I coach young cyclists. I have come for the first time to this valley. I think this is the best place for mountain cycling,” said Samreen Khan, a female cyclist. She added that cycling was not only a good exercise for health, but it kept one young and fresh for a long time. Haroon Khan, a cyclist from Islamabad, said that his organization was planning to establish cycling school for the youth in the valley, and would prepare national and international players. “The local kids are fond of cycling. They have the talent for this sport,” he maintained. A cyclist Hamza Khan, 14, from Multan said that he wanted to achieve international fame.

“My parents support me and have advised me to continue my studies along with this sport. I feel this is an easy and low-cost sport for the young lot. I appeal to everyone to come forward, and enjoy it,” Hamza Khan said. The administration of Malam Jabba Skiing resort awarded the players with shields and certificates at the closing ceremony.