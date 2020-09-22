Widow of Naseerullah Babar passes away

NOWSHERA: The widow of former interior minister and Pakistan People’s Party veteran leader Major-General (Retired) Naseerullah Babar passed away after a protracted illness here on Monday at the age of 92.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Pirpai town of the Nowshera district. A large number of people, civil and military officials, legislators, including Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak attended her funeral.

She was sister of Qaviullah Khan and grandmother of Hassan Babar and Ali Babar. Her Qul will be offered at the family residence at Pirpai on Wednesday.