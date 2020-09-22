Nawaz’ speech rattled govt: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Nawaz Sharif's speech has rattled 40 rented mouthpieces of the government, who have been whining on television for the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday, she said sugar and wheat robbers can't understand Nawaz Sharif's speech. The PML-N Quaid's speech has left the selected government totally baffled, she said, adding that the decisive battle for the survival of Pakistan's democratic existence has begun. She said it has been decided that Pakistan will be ruled by the people of Pakistan, not by any selected hoard.

She said the people of Pakistan are feeling retribution watching Imran Khan and his ministers desperately trying to annul the overpowering effect of Nawaz's speech. But what is even more amusing is that the 2-hour press conference of four ministers didn't make any sense.

She said over 40 government spokespersons have been desperately trying to counter Nawaz's speech. And yet they keep saying that the speech was unimportant and inconsequential, which is hilarious, she concluded.