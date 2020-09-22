Opposition parties only concerned about power, not public: PSP chief

Commenting on the Pakistan Peoples Party-organised All Parties Conference (APC), Pak Sarzameen Party chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said the leaders of the opposition parties were only concerned about their power and not the public welfare.

“After listening to the speeches of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders at the APC held in Islamabad, we have concluded that they are least bothered to the public issues and rather concerned about how to prolong their dirty politics at the cost of poor citizens,” said Kamal, while addressing a public gathering in New Karachi.

“All these parties have been in power for three decades. For them, ‘all is well’ when they are in the government, but when they are not, everything is wrong and illegitimate,” he said. Kamal said if the voters were given respect by “these conscienceless leaders instead of beating drums of respecting the vote”, they would not have seen this downfall.

"I would like to ask Bilawal Bhutto, the host of the APC, that the PPP has been in power in Sindh for the last 12 years, and that what has it done for the public welfare and the civic development. The corrupt and biased PPP government has destroyed the province from Karachi to Kashmore,” he said.

“How dare the PPP and Bilawal talk about democracy and the public rights? In 12 years, Karachi has turned into Larkana and Hyderabad into Mohenjo-daro. Poor people are dying from drinking dirty contaminated water.”

He said those who had voted for the rulers were deprived of medicine, clean drinking water, and education and health facilities.