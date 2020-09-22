Surprise win for Sparking in Lahore races

LAHORE: Sparking surprised the pundits with its endurance and speed to claim the main featured Ginza Cup of Lahore Race Club late Sunday evening.

This third winter day meeting also had six Tora Bora plates races and as the day started Ayobia Princess threw the first upset with Lala Rukh surprising in the second, Ibram Prince in the fourth, Sparking in the cup race, and Anibal in the sixth.

As the opening race win by Ayobia Princess came as a surprise, Sure Trust brought the mini upset by taking the second place while one of the favourites Pyari Guria was third. In the second race, Lala Rukh’s upset stunned everyone. Tell Me and She claimed second and third places, respectively.

After two races, favourite Chan Punjabi won the third race with style. Zoaq-e-Yaqeen was second. In the fourth race, an upset came from Ibram Prince when it was expected to take a place. And contrary to the expectations the second and third places were taken by Qalandra and Silken Black, respectively.

The fifth race of the day was Ginza Cup and Sparking set the course on fire with its dream run. Even the second and third race winners, Tiger Jet and Salam-e-Dera, were out of the favourites list.

In the sixth race, favourites were the winners but the only difference was that they switched places. Anibal was on fluke and it won the race while Legacy took second place and favourite Believe Me third. In the seventh and final race of the day, the favourite was Wahab Choice but it was won by Chhota Dera. Wahab Choice slipped to second place while Golden Pound was third.