Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Five arrested in Mardan raids

Peshawar

September 21, 2020

MARDAN: The police arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and one narcotics dealer and recovered arms and narcotics in raids on Sunday. Officials said, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan, the police conducted raids in Takhatbhai, Lundkhwar and Kaltang and nabbed four proclaimed offenders and one drug smuggler. The arrestees included Wazir Rehman, Faqir, Raheem Shah, Mujahid Khan and Waqas. Two Kalashnikovs, 5 magazines, one pistol, 117 cartridges and 1,447 grams of hashish were also seized.

