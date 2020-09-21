Railways retrieves 383 acres land worth Rs30b in 2 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 383 acres precious land worth more than Rs30 billion under its anti-encroachment operation across the country during last two years.

“The encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of Railway Police and district administrations,” an official in the Ministry of Railways said. The official said Pakistan Railways owns 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which, 90,326-acre is in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey had also been conducted under a project regarding computerisation of railway land records, in which all the encroachments and leases had been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.