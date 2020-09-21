Youth held for rape at Iqbal Park

LAHORE:Police arrested a youth on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl in Greater Iqbal Park. The accused, Bilal, had lured the girl to the Greater Iqbal Park where he raped her. The accused is victim's neighbour.

found dead: A 40-year-old rickshaw driver was found dead in his vehicle on Habibullah Road on Sunday. The decease identified as Atif Nazeer hailed from Fateh Garh. Police removed the body to morgue.

suicide: A man committed suicide by shooting himself in his house at Raiwind on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Aslam. Police removed the body to morgue.

checkING: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 457 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU last week helped 125 people on different roads, checked 3,129 vehicles, 153,000 motorbikes and 157,880 people. As many as 134 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 328 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 56 persons on charges of wheelie, three on charges of firing into the air and one for violating the ban on kite flying.