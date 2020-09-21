The economy is of a country is everything. You can’t have successful reforms in your country if you don’t have a strong economy. The PTI rose to popularity in Pakistan because it promised the people that it would bring the much-needed change to the country. The people voted for the party because they wanted to witness tabdeeli. They genuinely believe that the party will find solutions to their problems and uplift their condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made many promises in his election campaigns. He vowed to improve the condition of the country. In reality, the PTI did nothing for the people. Its promises turned out to be hollow claims made to get the people to vote for them. During the two years of the PTI’s government, the economy had performed terribly. Issues such as rising inflation and unemployment, the sharp devaluation of the rupee, ballooning national debt, and rising poverty remain ignored.

Jhangir Shah

Zhob