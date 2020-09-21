close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
Substance abuse

Newspost

 
September 21, 2020

The number of drug addicts across Pakistan has been steadily increasing. The main reason for this rapid increase in drug use is the availability and affordability of drugs. A few years ago, some reports suggest that drug use was common in schools and colleges as well.

It is the responsibility of the government to save its citizens from the deadly effects of substance abuse. The first step it should take is to ensure that drugs are not commonly available. Also, it must conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges and inform students about the harmful and deadly effects of drugs. Our collective efforts are required to save our next generation from the menace of substance abuse.

Ali Memon

Karachi

