EU awards Ireland 3.8m euro towards virus costs

DUBLIN: Ireland has been awarded 3.8 million euro (£3.48 million) from the European Union (EU) towards covering the costs of battling coronavirus.

The funding is set to pay for the transportation of personal protective equipment (PPE) and life-saving medical equipment to Ireland from outside the EU between April and July this year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “This funding is another example of the support provided by the EU to Ireland and other member states in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. This is a timely reminder that European solidarity is an important element of our response to the pandemic and we will continue to work with the Commission and EU colleagues to share information and co-ordinate actions as much as possible.”

The EU is providing financial support to health authorities in 18 member states, plus the UK, under the mobility package of the European Commission’s Emergency Support Instrument. It aims to help member states in their efforts to addressed the pandemic in a “strategic, co-ordinated manner at European level”.

The EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said: “We continue to support our EU member states to be better prepared to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. We have financed the transportation of essential medical supplies across the EU. The items were delivered where they were needed the most and have boosted national efforts to save lives and better equip hospitals and healthcare workers.”