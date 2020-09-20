close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
Little hands at work

Newspost

 
September 20, 2020

Child labour is the biggest problem of our country. Millions of children who should be at school work tirelessly at different places and earn a meagre income to support their family. In the world’s poorest countries, around one in four children are engaged in child labour. In Pakistan, child labour is rampant in rural settings and informal urban economies. Acute poverty is a primary cause of child labour. The government has to tackle poverty to put an end to child labour.

Ramz Ali Chandio

Karachi

