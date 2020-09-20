SPI inflation rises 0.71pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 17, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.71 percent compared with the previous week, the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Saturday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 137.59 points against 136.62 points registered in the previous week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.72 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.86 percent increase, as it went up to 144.42 points during the week under review from 143.19 points last week.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; and above Rs44,175/month also increased 0.86 percent, 0.80 percent; 0.77 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively.

During the week, prices of 26 items increased, three items decreased, while that of 22 items remained unchanged. The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week under review included tomatoes, eggs, chicken, energy saver, washing soap, georgette, mash pulse, gur, sugar, tea (prepared), onions, moong pulse, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), firewood, masoor pulse, gram pulse mutton, wheat flour, garlic, milk (powdered), curd, rice (Irri 6/9), milk (fresh) and mustard oil. The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included bananas, LPG cylinder and potatoes.

Similarly, prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), bread, beef, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents cahppal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.