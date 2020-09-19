Bahrainis protest US-sponsored Israel normalisation deal

DUBAI: Dozens protested Friday in Bahrain against the government´s normalisation of ties with Israel, in a rare display of dissent in the small oil-rich kingdom, according to footage that has surfaced online. One video, verified by AFP correspondents in the Gulf region, shows demonstrators hoisting Bahraini and Palestinian flags in the Shiite populated village of Abu-Saiba, near the capital Manama. The demonstrators shouted “Normalisation is betrayal” as they walked through streets after Friday prayers.