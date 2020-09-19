Class 6-8 resumption schedule unchanged

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday announced that there was no change in the schedule for the resumption of sixth, seventh and eighth school classes.

"There is no change regarding the time table announced earlier after Inter provincial meeting of education ministers. We will meet in the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] on 22nd [September] to decide finally but if the current trend remains, no reason to postpone 6 to 8 (classes) opening on 23rd September," the minister wrote on his personal tweet handle.

The announcement came after the Sindh government postponed the resumption of classes sixth to eighth until September 28 over violation of standard operating procedures in educational institutions.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said he reviewed the enforcement of SOPs in various private schools in Karachi and found some of them to be making good arrangements and others not.

He said the situation was likely to worsen with an increase in the number of students from other classes, so the decision to open middle standard classes from September 21 had been delayed until September 28.

“If the situation remains the same, the decision to reopen schools will be further postponed,” he said.