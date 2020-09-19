3 SHOs suspended over poor performance

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed on Friday directed heads of all police stations to improve performance and accelerate efforts for effective policing in the city.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to review the performance Station House Officers (SHOs).

SSP (CTD) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (City) Omer Khan, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Farooq Amajd Buta, all SDPOs and SHOs were present on the occasion.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed performance of police officials during the last 45 days and suspended three SHOs over performance issues which included SHO Ramana, Sabzi Mandi and Shehzad town police stations.

He also directed to serve show cause notices to SHOs of four police stations including Kohsar, Golra, Tarnol and Industrial area.

He directed to constitute special teams for arrest of proclaimed offenders and evolve effective strategy to counter criminal elements and ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas.

He also gave deadline of 15 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said those would continue to serve at police stations showing good performance.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded.

He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professional alm-seekers.

He also asked to improve security measures around banks and effective patrolling measures to be ensured in the city.

He asked to keep reviewing progress of investigation officers and conduct checking of bikes and vehicles driven without documents.