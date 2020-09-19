Woman found dead

LAHORE:A 32-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Gulshan Iqbal on Friday. A mother of three, Sidra, was found hanging in her room by her in-laws. Her family accused her in-laws of killing her. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

tenants: Lahore police registered 229,217 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS) in the current year.

Cantt division police registered 49,666 tenants, City division 29,018, Civil Lines division 15,482, Iqbal Town division 16,808, Model Town division 59,571 and Sadr division police registered 58,672 tenants under the TRS. Lahore police also registered 51,572 private employees under the Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system.

Lahore police arrested 57 proclaimed offenders of different categories through TRS, including 53 POs under the tenant registration whereas four proclaimed offenders through ROPE. Cantt division registered 92,73 employees, City division 12,114, Civil Lines division 4,660, Iqbal Town division 2,468, Model Town division 6,247 and Sadr division 16,810 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE). As many as 531,767 people were cheeked though ‘Hotel Eye’ app and 167 proclaimed offenders were arrested during checking process through the software in the current year.

Oil truck overturns: Two persons were injured when an oil truck overturned on Multan Road after colliding with a truck on Friday. Police and rescuers rushed to the scene and temporarily closed the Multan Road to traffic due to the spill of oil.

The injured persons were identified as Munawar, 28, and Ali, 24, sons of Yameen, who had received minor injuries.