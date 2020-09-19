Khwajas’ case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of the Paragon City case against former Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique until October 2.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings and Salman Rafqiue also appeared. A counsel on behalf of Saad Rafique pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption to him from personal appearance due to his engagement in the National Assembly.

A report on Qaiser Amin Butt's health was also submitted in the court by the Services Hospital medical superintendent. The court ordered ensuring the presence of the witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter until October 2 while allowing the application of Saad Rafique for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court has recorded the statements of seven prosecution witnesses so far whereas the total number of witnesses is 130. The NAB had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project. The project was later converted into a new housing project, Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which the NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority. The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.