Gurdwara does not harm ideology of Pakistan: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that opening of a mandar (temple) or gurdwara does not harm the ideological foundations of Pakistan.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of a book on historical gurdwaras and a website on the Kartarpur Corridor held at a local hotel on Friday. He said that the decision to launch the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Sikh community was a historical step by the government despite a worsening situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Sikh culture was an asset to Punjab. The federal minister said the event was a step forward in the journey to respect minorities in the country.

Condemning the recent Motorway incident, he said that such an incident in a society should not be connected with religion, adding that spreading religious hatred on such issues was not in favour of religion or the country. He said that minorities enjoyed an independent, friendly and peaceful atmosphere in Pakistan, whereas Muslims were facing the worst kind of behaviour in India and Kashmiris were being punished for being Muslims. The minister said that the website and the book on gurdwaras would help promote religious tourism in the country and it would also show the world that how many gurdwaras and temples were in Pakistan.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad said that tourists could get information before coming to Pakistan through the website and it would also be a door to Pakistan for the world. He said that copies of the book would also be available at all Pakistani embassies and consulates across the world, which would also be sent to the embassies and consulates of other countries in Islamabad. ETPB spokesperson Amir Hussain Hashmi said the website on the Karatarpur Corridor was great step of the government of Pakistan. “Tourists can visit the website before coming to Pakistan,” he added.

Later, the minister inaugurated the book on historical gurdwaras and a website on the Kartarpur Corridor. A documentary on gurdwaras in Pakistan was also shown. Federal Parliamentary Secretary Aftab Jehangir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh and others were also present.